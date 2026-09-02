‘Hub-and-spoke’ flight ops start at Ahmedabad airport

The other two cities that offer the services are Amritsar and Varanasi, it added.

Ahmedabad became the third Indian city to be equipped with hub-and-spoke international flight services as the services were launched from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and others, said an official release Tuesday.

The other two cities that offer the services are Amritsar and Varanasi, it added.

As per the release, ‘hub and spoke’ is an airline operational system under which passengers from smaller cities (spokes) are brought to a major central airport (hub), where they are transferred to connecting international flights.