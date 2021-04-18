‘Allow takeaway till midnight’

“The food and Hospitality industry has been under severe crisis for over a year now. Many small entrepreneurs could not survive sustained losses for such a long period and have closed their business. The industry is in dire need of support from the government to balance its economics and sustain itself,"said Sherry Bhatia, president, HRAWI, in a release.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat (HRA-Gujarat) have submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow takeaway and home delivery services till 12 am for hotels and restaurants in the state.

“The food and Hospitality industry has been under severe crisis for over a year now. Many small entrepreneurs could not survive sustained losses for such a long period and have closed their business. The industry is in dire need of support from the government to balance its economics and sustain itself. A failed industry will not only bankrupt the owners and entrepreneurs but will also render lakhs of people jobless,” said Sherry Bhatia, president, HRAWI, in a release.

The appeal comes days after the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry also wrote to PM Modi seeking permission to allow takeaway till 10 pm. Earlier this month, the Gujarat government imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 major cities and towns that were reporting high numbers of Covid cases.