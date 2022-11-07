scorecardresearch
How will EWS category benefit with outsourcing, contract hiring: Jagdish Thakor

In a statement, Thakor said, “Time-bound and transparent recruitments do not happen, results are messed up, appointments are delayed, how will the EWS category benefit. In several departments, hiring happens through outsourcing or is contract-based.”

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor on Monday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to provide reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), while wondering how the EWS category will benefit in the state, referring to the the outsourcing and contract-based hiring system in the Gujarat government.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld 10 per cent reservation for EWS in education and government employment.

He said airports, ports, hospitals and railways are being privatised and youths find fewer opportunities in the government sector. “The government institutions set up during the Congress rule are being privatised and thus youths are losing the opportunity to take advantage of reservations in government jobs,” he added.

