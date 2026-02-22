How Ahmedabad is turning its successful bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games into a global investment magnet

A logo on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games-2030’ has been prepared from nearly 1,200 kg of string and kite waste generated during the Uttarayan festival in Ahmedabad city last month. (File Photo)

Following Gujarat’s success in securing the hosting rights of Commonwealth Games 2030, India Global Forum (IGF), in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will convene the inaugural Commonwealth Connect Forum at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Forum is designed as a structured economic initiative focused on converting global visibility into investment flows, trade corridors, and institutional partnerships. The Forum anchors the West Midlands delegation’s visit to India, led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands county in the UK.

The Forum builds on Gujarat’s long-standing outward orientation, where the Gujarat-West Midlands corridor remains one of the strongest diaspora-linked business bridges globally, stated Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum.