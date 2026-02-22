How Ahmedabad is turning its successful bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games into a global investment magnet

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following Gujarat’s success in securing the hosting rights of Commonwealth Games 2030, India Global Forum (IGF), in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will convene the inaugural Commonwealth Connect Forum at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The Forum is designed as a structured economic initiative focused on converting global visibility into investment flows, trade corridors, and institutional partnerships. The Forum anchors the West Midlands delegation’s visit to India, led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands county in the UK.
The Forum builds on Gujarat’s long-standing outward orientation, where the Gujarat-West Midlands corridor remains one of the strongest diaspora-linked business bridges globally, stated Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum.
“This is not about hosting an event. It is about repositioning a state. When Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games, it is not simply building venues – it is recalibrating how global capital, investors, and governments see Gujarat. Perception drives investment. Confidence drives capital,” Manoj Ladwa said.
He added, “The Commonwealth is not a historical club. It is a growth network – 56 countries, 2.7 billion people, over $13 trillion in combined GDP, with nearly 60 per cent of its population under 30. In a fragmented global order, trusted networks are assets. Commonwealth Connect is about activating that network – and ensuring Gujarat converts spotlight into structured economic advantage.”
Participating organisations and ecosystem representatives include firms connected to the Birmingham 2022 delivery programme, advanced engineering SMEs from the West Midlands supply chain, innovation clusters linked to automotive electrification, sports-tech operators, and financial services institutions active in cross-border capital flows.
“Ahmedabad’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2030 is anchored in long-term urban transformation. Our focus extends beyond sporting excellence to integrated infrastructure, sustainable mobility, civic modernisation, and global partnerships. Through collaboration with India Global Forum and the Smarter Regions Programme, we are positioning Ahmedabad not just as a host city, but as a globally competitive urban centre prepared to deliver enduring economic and social legacy,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said.
