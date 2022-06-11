Now, get houseboat experience near Gujarat’s Statue of Unity

When one talks about houseboats, the first thing that comes to mind is Srinagar’s Dal Lake. However, now, the mesmerising experience of living inside a houseboat can also be availed near the world’s tallest statue — Statue of Unity — in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadiya).

Since October 2018, after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Statue of Unity has seen a footfall of 8 billion and being encouraged by this figure, the ‘Ekta Houseboat’ is being developed to give a different experience.

The houseboat overlooks the seaplane runway on dyke number 3 of the Sardar Sarovar Dam with a view of the Sardar Patel statue in the distance.

“The project, inspired by the popular tourist concept of houseboats on the Dal Lake in Kashmir, it is on a PPP mode with OYO as the private partner,” additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta told The Indian Express. “The state government has provided OYO with a space while the investment is being done by OYO on a PPP mode on a revenue sharing formula,” he added.

With a 90×20 feet houseboat built in a Kashmiri style with two well-appointed bedrooms, two common areas, a front deck and an observation deck on the top, the ‘Ekta Houseboat’s’ hull is built with marine grade steel. It is equipped with a flameless kitchen, fully-powered DG and DRDO-approved zero waste discharge system.

Looking at the uniqueness of the project, OYO spokesperson shared that over 100 craftsmen from various parts of the country were involved in building this boat in around 150 days.

“We have used marine grade steel with a flat bottom design for a stable seating of the houseboat in water as well as for a longer life,” the spokesperson told The Indian Express.

“The houseboat is claimed to be a confluence of Gujarati and Kashmiri styles for which special teams from the private partner as well as Gujarat government had visited Kashmir to study the project,” said Gupta.

“While the exterior has been built using wood polymer composite panels with extensive Kashmiri design work and over 14 coats of paint to achieve the desired wood texture on them, with the tropical climate in Ekta Nagar, this was the most optimum exterior design. Almost all the furniture used on the boat is refurbished. Also, a truly Gujarati experience in the interior of the houseboat starting from the furniture (Rajwadi and Sankheda furniture) has been created. The Sankheda Jhula on the observation deck has been quite a hit with our trial guests,” the OYO spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Also, to give a Gujarati feel to the interior walls of the houseboat, they have been decorated with various Gujarati art forms like Lipan Kaam (mud painting), Rogan, Pithora and Warli. Further, rafters, corbels (in the common area) and toran on the ceiling have been installed to reinforce the wooden effect in the inventory.

Guests have a direct access to the ‘Ekta Houseboat’ through a dedicated 160 m walking track from the dam canal road and then a 30 m floating walking platform into the boat.

The entire logistics, including grocery and staples, is sourced locally from various villages around Ekta Nagar and for linen and other hotel supplies, the existing vendor network of the private player has been roped in.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

On the launch and pricing, the OYO spokesperson said, “We are still in the trial stage and a formal launch date will be decided. We follow a dynamic pricing model in general. Pricing range will emerge and stabilise through this model over a period of time.”

However, at present, guests can book the entire houseboat for themselves online. They are offered to dine in traditional Gujarati thali and by removing the partition wall in the common area, the houseboat can also be used for small social get-togethers. Other facilities in the offing are TV, Wifi, bluetooth compatible mics and standing speakers.

Apart from homestays in the nearby villages that are providing an additional income source to the local people who were conventionally dependent only on agriculture, a number of theme-based tourist attractions have been developed around the area for visitors at Ekta Nagar.