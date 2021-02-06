Hours before nomination deadline, Cong gives tickets to 7 candidates in Vadodara

Earlier, on February 1, the congress had announced 20 names for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls, scheduled to be held on February 21.(Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Hours before the deadline for filing nominations ended, the Congress Saturday gave tickets to seven candidates, including two sitting corporators whose apparent exclusion till the last minute had led to a rebellion within factions, for the Vadodara civic body elections.

Hemangini Kolekar, whose return from municipal ward 14 was held up until Saturday morning, filed her nomination with 69 other Congress candidates before the 3 pm deadline. There was a major protest by Kolekar’s supporters from the ward Friday night, hours after the party had declared its list of 49 candidates for the Vadodara civic body.

While the “no-surprise” list Friday had ended the suspense over the candidature of sitting corporators Ami Ravat and Chirag Zaveri from wards 1 and 18, the party had withheld nomination to Atul Patel, also an incumbent corporator from ward 1. Instead of Patel, the party gave ticket to PAAS leader Harish Patel, who is said to be close to Congress’s state working president Hardik Patel, triggering dissent among the former’s supporters.

On Saturday morning, however, the party announced Atul Patel’s candidature from ward 2. Rumours about the Congress considering Harish as a candidate had also created an uproar among supporters of Atul Patel earlier this week.

The party, meanwhile, has given tickets to four Muslim candidates, though sitting corporator and lone its Muslim representative of the outgoing civic board, Farid Lakhaji, from ward 7 refused to contest the polls following the last delimitation of the wards, which ended in dividing the dominant Muslim areas in his ward between wards 3 and 7.

This time the party has fielded a young Junaid Pathan from ward 6. He is the son of former Congress corporator Manzoor Pathan, who passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. Two other Muslim candidates are Junaid Saiyyed, son of veteran leader Liyaqat Ali Saiyyed from ward 14, Suhana Saiyyed from ward 11 and Ashfaq Malek from Ward 10.

