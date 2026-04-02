Hours before local poll dates out, Gujarat govt announces Rs 3,440 crore for road works in villages

This decision will be applicable to works for which tenders have not been released yet. This decision will increase the life of the roads, ensure safety of the passengers and reduce the government's expenditure in the long run, the minister said.

Hours before the State Election Commission announced the dates of the local body elections on Wednesday, the Gujarat government said it has approved resurfacing of 5,700 km of non-planned roads in the villages by spending over Rs 3,400 crore.

Under this, a total of 2,342 road works have been approved in 33 districts of the state, the state government spokesperson and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

“Two very important decisions have been taken under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to make the road network of the state stronger and safer. These decisions will strengthen the connectivity of rural and remote areas and will also see a long-term improvement in the quality of roads,” said Vaghani, while briefing the media.