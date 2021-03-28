Ahmedabad hospital performs 11 bariatric surgeries in a day

Neuro-1 Multispeciality Hospital in Ahmedabad conducted 11 bariatric surgeries, including seven from the same family, last week clocking a record time of 26 minutes for completing the gastric bypass surgery on one of the patients, the hospital authorities said. The surgeries were performed on March 19.

Dr Mahendra Narwaria, the chief bariatric surgeon and chairman of Asian Bariatrics Pvt Ltd, said what would otherwise take one to two hours could now be completed in 30 minutes owing to a change in surgery protocol.

“One way of saving time is by using specialised staplers and a set of instruments that make the exchange of surgical tools faster.

Earlier, we would have to stitch back after operation but now we can staple, which saves time by nearly 30 minutes. Also, we use two devices to use these staplers. So, when I am firing one stapler gun, we have another one ready,” the doctor said. With the reduced operating time, the patients can now be discharged within a day, Dr Narwaia added. “This is important, especially in light of Covid-19.

It also brings the cost down by nearly a lakh,” the doctor said.

Bhavnagar’s Muktar Gundigara (60) underwent the surgery for the second time. The first surgery — sleeve gastrectomy – was conducted in 2015, when he weighed 135 kg. After the surgery, his weight was reduced to 84 kg.

Mukhtar, who says that he would walk 13 kilometres every day, could not do so during the lockdown. As his diabetes mellitus went out of control, he would end up consuming up to 50 cups of tea each day. After his weight went up to nearly 100 kg, he decided to undergo a bariatric surgery, this time a gastric bypass.

Along with Mukhtar, his wife Fatime (55), daughter Juneraah (38), two nephews Imdaad sheikh (34) and Farukh Mansuri (34), and sister-in-law Nazma Sheikh (60) underwent the expedited gastric bypass surgery on the same day. “We got a bulk price offer,” Mukhtar said in a jest.

For Faruq Memon (55) from Ahmedabad, while his body mass index was 27.5, his diabetes had taken a toll, “I had no control over urine. Every time I drank water, it would be passed off as urine almost immediately. But my daughter, Reshma (32) who, too, was undergoing the surgery on the same day held my hands and gave me the strength I needed,” says Faruq.