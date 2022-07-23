Hospital fire safety order: HC ‘hopes’ to resolve issue as over 30k doctors strike

Taking note of the strike by private doctors against its directive on fire safety at hospitals, the Gujarat High Court Friday hoped the medical professionals, the state government and other stakeholders to resolve the matter “in accordance with the law” at the earliest.

“…it is the fundamental requirement that the right to health is given top priority and any need for medical help is extended to any human being even if he is not a citizen. We hope that such unfortunate incidents or events would not take place in future and eminent and well-respected people like doctors by keeping away from their primary and fundamental duty to serve the people, would not augur well for the society and we hope that by the intervention of the state and its instrumentalities, the issue would be tried to be resolved in accordance with law,” the bench observed. The matter has now been kept for further consideration on September 1.

Over 30,000 private doctors across the state struck work for a day, boycotting both OPD and emergency procedures. The state-wide strike has purportedly resulted in the postponement of nearly 3,000 surgeries.

While emergency cases were referred to government hospitals, facilities that had patients continued to operate.

“Our strike remained successful as over 30,000 doctors, who are carrying out private practice and are members of IMA, stayed away from work today. Hospitals across the state are getting notices from authorities to implement the new rules within seven days, which is totally illogical and will ultimately affect the people,” said Dr Mehul Shah, secretary of the Gujarat State Branch (GSB) of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had called for the protest.

The one-day strike was observed in protest against the HC directives, issued more than 18 months ago, with respect to the removal of glass facades in hospitals and locating ICUs, preferably on the ground floor to ensure fire safety in hospitals. The directives had come in the wake of several fire incidents in hospitals across the state amid Covid-19, including one at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad that killed eight patients.

The rules were framed after a directive of the High Court and the stir was held as the demand to comply within seven days was “illogical”, said Shah.

Meanwhile, in response to a query from the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) Friday, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that a meeting to resolve the issues was held with the private doctors Thursday.

Meanwhile, advocate Amit Panchal, who is the party-in-person petitioner of the PIL, assisting the court in its query, pointed out that neither the doctors nor their establishments were issued any notices from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and neither had the civic body taken any adverse action against those not compliant with the directives.

However, following the HC’s order dated June 30 directing implementation of directions issued in its December 15, 2020 order on fire safety, Panchal pointed out that the AMC has only informed medical establishments of the December 15, 2020 order and the doctors have taken to protesting “in anticipation” of adverse action by the civic body.

Meanwhile, AG Trivedi submitted that the doctors are “confused” by some of the directives, especially those pertaining to removal of glass facade and relocating ICUs to ground floors. They are also concerned about the directive on sprinkler systems in ICUs which, they say, would lead to germination of bacteria, adding that the state has suggested the doctors to bring forth their grievances before the right forum, that is the court.

With inputs from PTI