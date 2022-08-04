Hooch tragedy: Amos directors withdraw anticipatory bail pleas from HC

Updated: August 4, 2022 2:29:18 am
Four directors of Amos Enterprise Limited who moved the Gujarat High Court with anticipatory bail pleas in relation to two FIRs over the the hooch tragedy in Botad withdrew their pleas on Wednesday.
The petitioners failed to make out a case for exceptional circumstances that would require the high court to hear the pleas instead of the court concerned — Botad sessions court.
The four directors of Amos Enterprise, were issued summons by the investigation authorities under CrPC section 160 which grants police officers power to require attendance of witnesses.
Amos Enterprises has run into trouble after a methanol-producing unit was sealed following the alleged hooch tragedy in which 42 persons were killed and a lookout notice was also issued on Tuesday after Samir Patel failed to appear before the police despite the summons notice.
The court of Justice Nikhil Kariel Wednesday asked the petitioner directors — Samir Patel, Chandubhai Patel, Pankajbhai Patel and Ranjit Choksi — as to why their petitions for anticipatory bail be taken up by the Gujarat HC.
Responding to the court’s query, the four directors, represented by senior advocates Nirupam Nanavaty, Jal Unwalla, Rashesh Sanjanwala and advocate Bhadrish Raju, submitted that “surcharged atmosphere” coupled with “ongoing media trial” makes for exceptional circumstances.
Justice Kariel directed that the sessions court decide the anticipatory bail pleas of the four directors within seven working days from the date of institution of such pleas before the court concerned.
