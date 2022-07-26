scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Honey-trapping LGBTQ: Anand gang busted, four arrested

According to police, the four-member gang had allegedly lured a Surat-based resident to come to a hotel in Anand wherein they secretly recorded an obscene video of the victim to later extort over Rs 5.4 lakh from him.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 26, 2022 3:12:15 am
The arrested have been identified as Surendranagar residents Merubhai Rabari, Tanvir Juneja and Shakti Bajipura, and Ashiq Ali from Botad. (Representational)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping LGBTQ victims through dating applications and later, extorting money from them in Anand.

The arrested have been identified as Surendranagar residents Merubhai Rabari, Tanvir Juneja and Shakti Bajipura, and Ashiq Ali from Botad. They have been booked under IPC Sections for extortion and the Information Technology Amendment Act.

According to police, the four-member gang had allegedly lured a Surat-based resident to come to a hotel in Anand wherein they secretly recorded an obscene video of the victim to later extort over Rs 5.4 lakh from him.

“The Surat-based victim was contacted through ‘Grindr’—an LGBTQ dating app—by the accused. The victim was called to a hotel in Anand wherein the accused secretly recorded an obscene video and extorted gold valuables worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 5 lakh money through online. The accused gang had blackmailed several men in the past who have shown interest through the Grindr app and other social media websites,” said a senior official of Anand police.

