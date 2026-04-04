Justice Nath was delivering the inaugural address at a two-day annual conference of judges of district judiciary and organised by the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat State Judicial Academy (GSJA). (Express File Photo)
Stating that honesty in judiciary was not a “distinguishing virtue” but a given, Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath on Saturday said “celebrating honesty” in judiciary “risks lowering the standards” that the society was entitled to expect. He also said artificial intelligence (AI) had the potential to assist the judiciary, but it was imperative to “clearly define the limits” of AI-use in the judicial process.
Justice Nath was delivering the inaugural address at a two-day annual conference of judges of district judiciary and organised by the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat State Judicial Academy (GSJA). He invoked the concept of “seven lamps of advocacy” described by British judge Justice Edward Abbott Parry, which are honesty, courage, industry, wit, eloquence, judgment and fellowship, to drive home the point that the “pursuit of justice” began at the stage of lawyers and advocates who go on to become judges.
Stating that honesty was the “very foundation” and a “non-negotiable condition” of judicial existence, Justice Nath said: “To describe a judge as honest, as though it were a distinguishing virtue, is in a sense, illogical. Honesty is not an attribute that elevates a judge above others: it is the very foundation upon which the office itself rests. It is a sine qua non, or a non-negotiable condition, of judicial existence. A judge cannot choose to be honest; the system presumes and demands it…”
He further contemplated honesty as a virtue and said, “This expression extends to any individual discharging public functions… To celebrate honesty as an exceptional quality risks lowering the standards that the society is entitled to expect. Honesty is not a virtue in judicial office, it is a given. The absence of it is not a shortcoming, it is a disqualification…”
Justice Nath also stressed the ethical and institutional responsibility that comes with holding a judicial office. Stating that district judiciary and trial courts form the bedrock of the judicial system, he noted, “The role of a judge often requires taking decisions that may be unpopular, inconvenient or subject to public scrutiny. Judicial independence is not an abstract principle. It is sustained by the courage to uphold the law, even when it is difficult to do so… The “lamp of industry” judges a student for life, who is constantly learning…”
Justice Nath also delved into the use of AI in judiciary, emphasising the evolving role of technology in justice delivery. Stating that AI can significantly enhance efficiency of the judiciary, he stressed defining their limits. Noting that the virtual hearings during the Covid-19 pandemic marked a significant transition for the judiciary, Justice Nath spoke of the judiciary’s digital transformation initiatives, especially the e-Courts Mission Mode Project and the digitisation of court records as well as the introduction of electronic case management systems that provide access to online case information.
He said, “In the judicial context, AI has the potential to assist in several areas. It can aid in case management, helping courts organise and prioritise cases more effectively. It can assist in legal research, enabling faster identification of relevant precedents. AI can also facilitate translation and transcription making court proceedings more accessible and efficient… However, it is important to clearly define the limits of AI in the judicial process.”
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Justice Nath added, “Adjudication is not a purely mechanical exercise but involves interpretation, discretion, and a nuanced understanding of facts and human circumstances… “It requires empathy, fairness and a sense of justice that cannot be reduced to algorithmic outputs. AI systems operate on data that is fed into them. If that data contains biases, the outcomes generated may reflect those biases. AI must therefore be viewed as a tool to assist judges, not as a substitute for judicial decision making…”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More