Vadodara: Home guard booked for hitting 14-year-old boy

A home guard on duty in Godhra was booked Friday for allegedly hitting a 14-year-old boy, who was travelling amid the lockdown, with his baton and leaving him critically injured.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s brother, who is also a minor, they were on a two-wheeler and his brother was the pillion rider when the home guard had tried to stop them at the check point. When the two did not stop, the accused forcefully hit the 14-year-old boy on the rear of his head with the baton. The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital in Godhra from where he was referred to the SSG hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable .

The accused, identified as Sunil Valand, has been booked under IPC Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt). Meanwhile, the two brothers have also been booked for violating lockdown rules as they were out of their house after the 7 pm and for driving with a pillion rider.

