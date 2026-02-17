1 held for hoax call claiming ‘terror suspect’ was on train

The Railway police control room shared the information with Valsad Railway RPF, GRP, and the Valsad district police chief. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

The Valsad police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old youth from Surat for his alleged involvement in making a hoax call to the Western Railway Police control room in Vadodara about a “suspected terrorist” travelling on board a train that would reach Vapi on Monday.

Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “We are questioning the accused. He is mentally unstable and a resident of Surat. We will later hand him over to the Vapi Railway Police Station.”

After thorough checks by the railway authorities and Valsad police found nothing suspicious nor any suspicious person as mentioned by the caller, a complaint was registered against the caller, who was later apprehended, police said.