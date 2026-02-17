1 held for hoax call claiming ‘terror suspect’ was on train

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Valsad police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old youth from Surat for his alleged involvement in making a hoax call to the Western Railway Police control room in Vadodara about a “suspected terrorist” travelling on board a train that would reach Vapi on Monday.
Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “We are questioning the accused. He is mentally unstable and a resident of Surat. We will later hand him over to the Vapi Railway Police Station.”
After thorough checks by the railway authorities and Valsad police found nothing suspicious nor any suspicious person as mentioned by the caller, a complaint was registered against the caller, who was later apprehended, police said.
On Monday late afternoon, the Western Railway police control room received a call from an anonymous caller, who claimed that a suspected terrorist was travelling on a train between Vapi and Valsad. The phone was soon switched off.
The Railway police control room shared the information with Valsad Railway RPF, GRP, and the Valsad district police chief.
A search was carried out on the Vapi and Valsad Railway station premises, including the parcel room and the passengers’ waiting room.
Another police team carried out checking in the regular trains travelling from Mumbai to Delhi passing through Valsad and Vapi railway station.
Later in the day, the police obtained the caller’s mobile phone number from the Railway control room and conducted technical surveillance.
A police team traced the father of the suspected caller and, later, through him, reached the suspect.
Valsad police later identified the arrested person as Parmeshwar Dilip Vasaikar (32), a car driver by profession. The accused was travelling from Surat to Thane in the Vadodara Dahanu train on Monday. He was accompanied by a friend and they were going to visit a temple in Kharghar, Mumbai. On the way to Vapi, he had an argument with another passenger who allegedly bullied him. With the intention of teaching him a lesson, Parmeshwar went to the washroom in the train and made the hoax call, police said.
The accused is married and has a 3-year-old daughter. He has been unemployed for the past few months, police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The rise of AI has created a shortage of memory chips worldwide, causing concern among industry leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. Tech giants have invested heavily in AI data centers, driving up prices for PC, smartphone, and laptop components. This has resulted in delays and increased costs for gaming consoles and other electronics.