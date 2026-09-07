Hoax bomb threat emails sent to Gujarat courts to ‘delay proceedings in NDPS cases’

As both accused had knowledge of technical matters, they carefully planned to conceal their identity and actual location through the medium of e-mail.

THE GUJARAT Police on Monday said they arrested two men from Chennai who had purportedly sent hoax bomb threat mails received by the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad and the Sessions Court in Surat on September 5. It came to light that the bomb threats had been sent by an accused in an NDPS case who jumped parole and whose case was to be heard in the Surat court on Saturday.

The police said, “On September 5, accused Mahammad Asfaq Mahammad Aslam Ansari, had a trial hearing at the Sessions Court, Surat, and was not present there. He sent the email on that day. Also, since the court had not granted him bail, the email was sent with the intention of disrupting the proceedings of the police and the court.”