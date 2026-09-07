Hoax bomb threat emails sent to Gujarat courts to ‘delay proceedings in NDPS cases’

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THE GUJARAT Police on Monday said they arrested two men from Chennai who had purportedly sent hoax bomb threat mails received by the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad and the Sessions Court in Surat on September 5. It came to light that the bomb threats had been sent by an accused in an NDPS case who jumped parole and whose case was to be heard in the Surat court on Saturday.
The police said, “On September 5, accused Mahammad Asfaq Mahammad Aslam Ansari, had a trial hearing at the Sessions Court, Surat, and was not present there. He sent the email on that day. Also, since the court had not granted him bail, the email was sent with the intention of disrupting the proceedings of the police and the court.”
The Cybercrime Branch of Ahmedabad City Police filed an FIR in the matter. The accused used an unidentified e-mail ID, allegedly hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy, created the e-mail ID under a false name, and on September 5, at 11:57 am and 11:59 am, sent e-mails to the e-mail ID of the Gujarat High Court situated in Ahmedabad city, containing the text “Bomb rdx Ahmedabad and Surat court” and “Bomb rdx Ahmedabad and Surat court aaj bomb blast hoga”.
On the basis of technical analysis and human intelligence, Mahammad Asfaq Mahammad Aslam Ansari, (28) of Surat, and Rajesh alias Raj Michael Munia, (33), also a resident of Surat but originally from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, were both arrested from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and brought to Ahmedabad on transit warrant.
According to a police statement on Monday, “The arrested accused Mahammad Asfaq Mahammad Aslam Ansari was earlier lodged in Lajpore jail in Surat in connection with an NDPS Act. The accused had come out of jail on parole in October 2025 and then jumped parole, absconding for nine months. During this period, accused Mahammad Asfaq and his co-accused Rajesh alias Raj Michael Munia, having earlier been lodged together in Lajpore Jail, were in contact with each other. Thereafter, both accused went to Chennai in search of a supplier of ganja.”
It further said, “During their stay in Chennai, with the intention of preventing the police from tracing their identity and actual location, and to mislead the police, both accused made a plan to send the threatening e-mail.
As both accused had knowledge of technical matters, they carefully planned to conceal their identity and actual location through the medium of e-mail. As per this plan, accused Mahammad Asfaq created a new email ID while travelling by train from Mumbai to Chennai. Thereafter, after reaching Chennai, both accused stayed in different hotels and kept changing hotels. During this period, accused Mahammad Asfaq, using his mobile phone, sent a threatening email from the said new e-mail ID to blow up the Gujarat High Court and Surat Sessions Court with a bomb.”
The statement said, “The investigation has revealed that both accused, acting together, carried out this entire conspiracy in order to evade the legal proceedings pending against Mahammad Asfaq and to escape the situation of having to appear in court.”
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