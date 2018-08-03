Hit by flood last year, Banaskantha farmers pray for rain now

Desaraji Thakor, who lost 17 members of his family in last year’s flood, has sown cowpea instead of cotton. (Express Photo by Avinash Nair) Desaraji Thakor, who lost 17 members of his family in last year’s flood, has sown cowpea instead of cotton. (Express Photo by Avinash Nair)

A year ago, ravaging floodwater and a major breach in the Narmada Main Canal in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, had swept away homes as well as the top fertile soil of farms belonging to the Vaghela family. This monsoon, the family at Khariya village is struggling to keep their cotton crop alive on two of their 20 bighas farmland which they have managed to clear off gravel and sand dumped during the deluge.

The district — where farmers have already sown 4.04 lakh hectares of Kharif crop — has received just 24 per cent of its annual rainfall, this year.

“The lone borewell of our farm continues to remain immersed under the gravel deposited by the floodwater last year. As we do not have money to set up a new borewell, we have re-laid a new pipeline to draw water from the Narmada Main Canal. The old one was cut off by the state government two months ago when it became strict about directly drawing water from the canal,” says 25year-old Shravan Vaghela, referring to the state government’s move to stop Narmada canal water pilferage due to water shortage in Sardar Sarovar dam this summer.

The Vaghela family consisting of three brothers have shifted from tents — where they lived eight months after the floods swept away their homes — to newly built concrete structures.

“Before the floods, we used to sow cotton and bajra and earn close of Rs 60,000 from the Kharif harvest. But now, with gravel occupying maximum portion of our farm, we have planted cotton crop in only two bighas. But even they are struggling due to paucity of rainfall,” says Sharvan who has to pump out water from the Narmada canal for three hours every four days to keep the cotton crop alive.

In the adjoining farm, Dhansang Vaghela has planted castor crop instead of cotton. “The rainfall has been scarce this year and castor does not need much water,” he said when asked why he chose castor over other crops.

This year, Banaskantha has received only 152 mm rainfall, which is just 24 per cent of the seasonal average. In talukas like Kankrej — where the Vaghela family resides — the recorded rainfall this monsoon is mere 12 per cent, so far. In comparison, by the end of July 2017, Banaskantha had received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, which was twice more than the long-period average rainfall for the district where the average rainfall is 632 mm.

Despite the poor rainfall, the sowing pattern in Banaskantha district is similar to last year when over 4.47 lakh hectares was sown during the Kharif season. This year, as on July 30, farmers have sown 4.04 lakh hectares — which is only about 10 per cent less than last year —- and the crops include groundnut on 1.15 lakh hectares, bajra in 63,400 hectares and cotton in 45,800 hectares.

Seventy-year-old Desaraji Thakor, who lost 17 members of his family in last year’s floods that hit Khariya village, is busy clearing his farm to plant cowpea instead of cotton that he had been sowing on his six bighas. “This year due to the delayed monsoon, we only planted cotton on one bigha. The rest two bighas were used to plant cowpea. As it is now late to sow cotton, we will stick to cowpea for the remaining portion of the farm,” says Thakor, who also draws water “illegally” from the Narmada Main Canal to irrigate his crops.

At Lorvada village, about 51 km from Khariya, sprinklers have already swung into action on groundnut farms adjoining the highway that connects Radhanpur in neighbouring Patan district with Deesa and Palanpur.

“Usually, we do not use sprinklers for Kharif crop. But this year, as rains have been missing we have started using water from our borewell for the groundnut crop,” says Burabhai Parmar, a farm labourer who works for a richer farmer of Deesa.

“Last year, the floodwaters had washed away our crops, this year, the rain has gone missing,” Parmar adds.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App