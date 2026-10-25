Hit by El-nino, Gujarat ready to trade electricity or money for water: Union Minister CR Patil

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Sunday said that the Gujarat government has proposed to provide electricity generated from water or monetary compensation in exchange for water to fulfill the water needs of the state, especially for the upcoming Rabi season.

He was addressing a public event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, among others, to inaugurate or lay foundation stones of various developmental projects in Surat city and district.

Gujarat has witnessed below-normal rainfall in the monsoon this year, with districts such as Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar recording over 50 per cent deficit.

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As per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) report as of September 3, Gujarat received 94.83 per cent of its average monsoon rainfall this year, amounting to 584.43 mm.

The rainfall remained uneven in Saurashtra, Kutch and parts of north Gujarat. Devbhumi Dwarka received only 5.47 per cent of its average rainfall, while Porbandar recorded 18.12 per cent, Jamnagar 28.88 per cent and Kutch 86.28 per cent, as per data tabled by the government in the state assembly last month.

Opposition Congress has been demanding to declare water scarcity in the state with measures to deal with it.

Speaking about Gujarat’s planning and preparedness to meet water needs, Patil said that CM Patel is having a meeting in Delhi — probably on Tuesday — with the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan over water requirements of the state. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are partner states of the Narmada Yojana.

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“I assure you in advance that Gujarat will definitely get the amount of water it urgently needs,” the Union Minister said.

Patil said that CM Patel and Vaghani had been exerting a lot of pressure on him to ensure that Gujarat gets water from other states.

“The kind of foresight they have shown… They have said, ‘Give us the water, and whatever power is generated from it, we will give you that power back, or give you money, but provide (us) the water’. Today, water is not available, and for that they have proposed this condition,” Patil said.

Indicating that CM Patel has written him a letter in this regard, Patil said that he has discussed the issue with Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav during a recent telephonic conversation.

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“He (the CM of MP) has said that we will move forward …So, I think a situation has emerged today wherein the concerns of CM Patel and Jitubhai (Vaghani) regarding providing water for the Rabi crop as well (in Gujarat) might get resolved,” Patil said.

Patil said the prevailing water shortage situation was due to El Nino, a global climate phenomenon that emerges from variation in winds and sea surface temperatures.

However, Patil said, the situation of water in Gujarat is better than that in other states of the country.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said in Rajkot on Sunday that the state government has completed its survey in regions which have witnessed less rainfall and that if found necessary in the future, water scarcity will be declared in those regions. He added that even today, water and fodder is being provided to districts, wherever it is required.