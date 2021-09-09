History-sheeter shot dead by ‘men from rival groups’ in Morbi

AROUND SIX months after he got bail in a murder case, Mohammed Hanif Kasmani alias Mammu Dadhi, a scrap dealer of Morbi and a history-sheeter, was allegedly shot dead by men from the rival groups near Bhaktinagar Circle in Morbi town on Tuesday night.

One of Dadhi’s five friends who were accompanying him in his car also sustained bullet injuries and was hospitalised, police said, adding a case of murder and rioting was registered.

According to an FIR registered at ‘B’ Division police station, 13 men driving in two cars intercepted Dadhi at Bhaktiangar Circle when he was returning from Rajkot at around 9 pm on Tuesday. The assailants, wielding firearms, wooden clubs and iron pipes, surrounded Dadhi’s car and Imran Chaniya alias Bottle, a resident of Kalika Plot area in Morbi, fired Dadhi on his head. Mahmad Nakum, one of Dadhi’s five friends who were driving in the same car, also sustained a bullet wound on his back and was taken to a Rajkot hospital.

Dadhi was rushed to a private hospital in Morbi, where doctors declared him dead-on arrival, stated the FIR, registered on a complaint by Dadhi’s son Makbul Kasmani.

In his complaint, Makbul named Rafiq Razzak Mandaviya, Arif Mir, Ismile Bloch and his brother Irfan, Riyaz Dosani, Ramiz Chaniya, Maksud Sama, Ezaz Chaniya and four unidentified men as accused.

Dadhi’s murder comes nine months after his family was involved in a clash with Rafiq Mandaviya alias Rafiq Mandaliya in Khatkivas area of Morbi town over the manner of driving a two-wheeler in December 2020. Dadhi’s nephew Imran (35) was allegedly stabbed to death by the rival group while Rafiq’s son Adil (32) was allegedly shot dead by Dadhi’s group.

Dadhi and Rafiq were both booked in two separate cases of murder registered after the clash. However, Dadhi got bail around six months ago. He was also a prime accused in Raju Solanki murder case.

“This is apparently a case of revenge killing. The accused had enmity with Dadhi,” Subodh Odedra, superintendent of Morbi district police told The Indian Express.

Arif Mir is brother of Mustaq Mir, a property dealer who was allegedly shot dead by Zala and three others in April 2017. Zala was booked for murder and was arrested by police. However, he jumped parole and allegedly attacked Mir’s brother Arif in Kalika Plot area in December 2018. While Arif escaped, a 13-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire was killed and a girl was injured. Zala had given a slip to a police team escorting him to Morbi from Sabarmati Central Prison in October 2019. However, he was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) from Vadodara in September 2017.

Based on Maqbul’s complaint, ‘A’ Division police station in Morbi has booked the nine men for murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting as well as under the Arms Act. “While no one has been arrested so far, we have formed teams to nab the accused,” the SP said.

Inspector BP Sonara, incharge of ‘A’ Division police station in Morbi, said that condition of Nakum was reported to be stable.