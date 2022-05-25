History-sheeter killed by wife, her brother in Mehsana: Police

A 40-year-old man, who was accused in several criminal cases, was allegedly killed by his wife and brother-in-law in Mehsana on Monday night.

According to police, the victim Gopal Rathod, a resident of Gopinala, was found dead with severe injuries at his residence on Tuesday morning.

Taking cognizance of a complaint by the deceased’s sister, police booked Rathod’s wife Keshri Thakor and his brother-in-law Suresh Thakor for the murder.

According to police, Rathod was a history-sheeter accused in over 15 criminal cases and he was allegedly attacked by his wife who suspected him of adultery.

“While the wife suspected him of adultery, his brother-in-law owed him Rs 5000. On Monday, the accused duo used blunt weapons to attack Rathod and killed him at his residence. We have booked the accused under IPC 302 for murder at Mehsana A Division Police Station and they have been arrested,” said a senior police official in Mehsana