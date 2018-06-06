History-sheeter beaten to death by ‘rival’ group in Vadodara

A 32-year-old history-sheeter, Naeem Takhtiwala, was stabbed and beaten to death allegedly by his rivals late Monday night in Panigate area of Vadodara city, said police. Naeem was earlier booked in multiple cases of attempt to murder and rioting. According to the police, seven people from a rival group attacked Naeem, after he had filed a compliant against them following a brawl on Monday.

“Five of the seven accused hit Naeem, who was riding a bike, with a baseball bat on his head. When Naeem fell down, two more accused joined the assault, armed with sharp weapons. Naeem was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said police.

A murder case has been registered against the seven absconding accused.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App