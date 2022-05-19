History-sheeter arrested with handguns and ammunition in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch arrested a man with two weapons and ammunition from Jamalpur area of the Gujarati city on Thursday.

According to the police, Haider Ali Saiyyad alias Boxer, a resident of Jamalpur, was caught with one revolver, one pistol and three rounds of ammunition by a Detection of Crime Branch team.

“The accused told us that he bought the two handguns illegally from a person from Madhya Pradesh one and a half years ago. He was looking to sell one of them and we detained him near the Simpson Memorial Church in Jamalpur when he was going to meet a buyer. He has been booked under the Arms Act. Earlier, the accused was banished from Ahmedabad and surrounding districts for two years for his anti-social activities,” said an official of the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.