Thursday, May 19, 2022
History-sheeter arrested with handguns and ammunition in Ahmedabad

Haider Ali Saiyyad alias Boxer, who was arrested from near the Simpson Memorial Church in Jamalpur, had earlier been banished from Ahmedabad and surrounding districts for two years for his anti-social activities, according to police.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: May 19, 2022 6:10:56 pm
Haider Ali Saiyyad alias Boxer, a resident of Jamalpur, was caught with one revolver, one pistol and three rounds of ammunition by a Detection of Crime Branch team. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch arrested a man with two weapons and ammunition from Jamalpur area of the Gujarati city on Thursday.

According to the police, Haider Ali Saiyyad alias Boxer, a resident of Jamalpur, was caught with one revolver, one pistol and three rounds of ammunition by a Detection of Crime Branch team.

“The accused told us that he bought the two handguns illegally from a person from Madhya Pradesh one and a half years ago. He was looking to sell one of them and we detained him near the Simpson Memorial Church in Jamalpur when he was going to meet a buyer. He has been booked under the Arms Act. Earlier, the accused was banished from Ahmedabad and surrounding districts for two years for his anti-social activities,” said an official of the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.

