Thursday, January 28, 2021
History-sheeter arrested after ‘brief shootout’ in Amreli

According to police, the accused is a listed history-sheeter and bootlegger who was wanted in 19 cases registered in different police stations of Amreli.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: January 29, 2021 4:57:24 am
A wanted fugitive history-sheeter of Saurashtra region was arrested by Amreli police after a brief shootout in Savarkundla area of Amreli. (Representational)

A wanted fugitive history-sheeter of Saurashtra region was arrested by Amreli police after a brief shootout in Savarkundla area of Amreli on Wednesday.

According to police, Ashok Boricha (31), a resident of Luvara village under Savarkundla taluka of Amreli, was held by the Amreli Police Special Operations Group (SOG) after a brief shootout in his native village in which Boricha allegedly fired two rounds at police and in return, the SOG team fired one round.

According to police, Boricha was wanted in 19 cases of murder, attempted murder, assault and Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act.

“Under a special drive by the Gujarat CID Crime to nab wanted history-sheeters in the state, an operation was conducted in Luvara village on Tuesday in which the accused was held after a brief shootout. Boricha fired two rounds at the team from a foreign-made pistol with the intent to kill the police personnel while the team fired one round in return,” said a senior police officer in Amreli.

“The accused received injury in his right leg after he fell down during the chase. We have seized one foreign-made pistol, three country made pistols, over 60 live cartridges and magazines along with a Fortuner car from the spot,” the officer added.

According to police, the accused is a listed history-sheeter and bootlegger who was wanted in 19 cases registered in different police stations of Amreli. The cases include two for murder, two for attempted murder, one under the GCTOC Act and other cases of land-grabbing, prohibition, arms act and rioting.

