Historic decision by PM Modi to inoculate all above 18 in a country of 135 crore: Amit Shah

Urging everyone to get vaccinated, Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency, Amit Shah, said it was a big decision to inoculate everyone who was over 18 years old for free in a country as populated as India and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Monday, visited three vaccination centres, inaugurated two overbridges on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway and two infrastructural facilities at Kalol APMC in Ahmedabad city and Gandhinagar district.

Speaking at a vaccination centre in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad, Shah told mediapersons, “Vaccinating everyone over 18 years old for free in a country with a population of 135 crore is a historic decision… because of this decision by Modiji, India has been leading in vaccinations per 10 lakh across the world and very quickly we will reach the target of vaccinating almost all. The Central government has made a plan to speed up the vaccination in July and August.”

Appealing to all citizens to get vaccinated, Shah urged those have got the first dose to take the second dose as per the government guidelines “without being lazy”. “Only after two doses can we consider ourselves protected against corona,” said Shah.

Shah also held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel and some BJP party leaders at Gandhinagar Circuit House.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shah said that he visited four out of seven assembly constituencies within Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to see vaccination centres and to dedicate some developmental works.

Shah said that the Gujarat government has been carrying out the vaccination drive smoothly at around 5,000 centres across the state and that till Sunday, around 2.20 crore people were inoculated. Shah said that with 2,500 new vaccination centres, the drive will gain speed.

Shah also referred to the planning of the Central and the state governments to build six flyovers on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway where traffic has increased over the years. He said that out of the six over bridges, work on four is over and that two of them built at the cost of Rs 44 crore were dedicated to public Monday.

Shah also said that he has inaugurated a railway over bridge in Kalol at Pansar, built at the cost of Rs 38 crore, along with an administrative building and a facility for farmers to dine at Kalol APMC.

Addressing media persons, Shah said that a meeting was held in the presence of chief minister, deputy chief minister, revenue minister and MLA Bhupendra Patel on redeveloping 122 housing colonies built by the Gujarat Housing Board.

Shah said, “In my constituency, there are 122 housing colonies. There are some practical difficulties for its redevelopment. And for that, a meeting was held… The Gujarat government will take steps to remove the administrative hurdles. Good development has taken place on redevelopment of those 122 colonies which are 25 years old and (following which) 19,000 families start living in a new home and better atmosphere.”

The Union Home Minister, accompanied by Rupani and Nitin Patel, also inaugurated a new office building of the APMC Kalol on Monday, built at the cost of Rs 2 crore. At the venue, instead of taking the stage, Shah and Rupani walked towards the audience and met them personally, while Nitin Patel took the stage and announced that public event is being called off in accordance with Covid guidelines.

“I believe that this new building will help serve the interest of the farmers in this region. We are not going ahead with the event on the stage to ensure Covid guidelines are followed,” said Patel.

On his way out of the APMC campus, Shah stopped his vehicle to pose for a photograph with five-year-old Dvij Patel, grandson of Kalol APMC chairman Navin Patel.

Shah also met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.