Hirasar airport: Runway calibration flights from Saturday

Marking a major milestone in the development of the Hirasar airport on the outskirts of the city, runway calibration flights will start from Saturday and will go for two days, Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu announced Friday.

An aircraft will take off from the existing Rajkot Airport in the middle of the city at 9 am on Saturday and will land on the runway of the under-construction airport at Hirasar, around 20 km east of the city at 9:10 am, stated an official release quoting the collector.

“This testing will continue throughout the day on March 4 and March 5,” added the release.

The collector had announced that the runway calibration tests would begin on March 1 but was delayed. The approach lighting system, which assists a pilot to land a flight on a runway or take off, was made operational early in January this year.