Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Hindus ‘hypocrites’ as they worship cows, then abandon them: Gujarat Governor

He was speaking on natural farming at the Nilkanthdham Swaminarayan Temple premises in Poicha in the Narmada district where he also suggested that "God will be found in natural farming" instead of various religious places of worship.

Devvrat emphasised that farmers must give up pesticide-driven agriculture and opt for natural farming to "find God". (Express Photo)

The “Hindu community is hypocritical” as it worships cows on one hand but “thoughtlessly abandons” the animal once their purpose is served, remarked Gujarat Governor Rajpipla Acharya Devvrat Wednesday.

In his address to a gathering, comprising mainly farmers, Devvrat said, “You chant slogans like Gau Mata ki Jai because you say you worship the cow and you also put a tilak (vermillion) on her forehead. But the moment the cow stops giving milk and her purpose is served, you abandon her without a thought…”

The Governor also chanted “Gau Mata Ki Jai Ho”, in a sarcastic tone and said, “This is why the Hindu community is hypocritical… it calls the cow a mother but barely understands what it means when it says so.”

Devvrat emphasised that farmers must give up pesticide-driven agriculture and opt for natural farming to “find God”. “People go to various places— temples, mosques, churches to pray and find God… But they do not know this fact—if you adopt natural farming wherein cow dung and cow urine are used as fertilizer as well as pesticide, you will find God,” he said.

Devvrat, who strongly advocates for natural farming and visits different parts of the state to make people aware of the benefits of the traditional techniques of agriculture, also addressed a gathering on natural farming in Sabarkantha district Thursday where he urged the farmers to join the movement of chemical pesticide-free farming.

