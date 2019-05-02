Hindu girl who eloped says Muslim lover must convert, turn vegetarian to marry

In a unique development, an adult Hindu girl has submitted an application to Surat police in which she has said that she would marry a Muslim youth with whom she had an affair only after he converted to Hinduism and became a vegetarian.

Advertising

The girl, aged 18 years and seven months, submitted the application to Katargam police a day after she and her lover were detained by the police, acting on the missing complaint case filed by the girl’s parents. On April 22, the couple had fled after the girl’s family reached Nanpura marriage registry office where she was going to get married to the Muslim youth.

After detaining them on Monday, police released the couple, saying that both were adults and free to take their own decisions. However, the girl returned to her family, and a day later submitted an application to the police in the presence of her parents and family members.

In her affidavit to the police, the girl stated that she had signed a contract of live-in relationship with the Muslim youth. She also stated that she wanted to marry the Muslim youth, but with certain conditions such as — he should change his religion and convert to Hinduism in the presence of his parents, he should also give an assurance that in the future he will nt change his religion, he should give up non-vegetarian food and not force her to eat or cook non-vegetarian food.

Advertising

“We have received such an application from the girl, in which she has mentioned that Muslim youth should change his religion and become Hindu and also leave non-vegetarian food. While submitting such an affidavit (to police), she mentioned that a copy of it should be sent to the Muslim youth and his family members,” said Sub-Inspector (Katargam) A R Rathod.

Sources said that the Hindu girl and Muslim youth, who live in the same locality, started seeing each other six months ago. While the youth works with a musical band, the girl had discontinued her studies after the second year of a BCom degree course. When the girl’s parents learned of their relationship, they met the Muslim youth’s parents and told them to pressure their son to end the relationship. Sources said the youth’s parents too did not accept the relationship and threatened to cut off all ties with their son if he continued to see her. However, standing up to the families, the couple decided to marry.