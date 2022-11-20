Himanta pitch for Modi ’24: Aaftab in every city if no powerful leader

REFERRING TO the murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, in South Delhi as a case of “love jihad”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “an Aaftab will be born in every city” if the country doesn’t have a powerful leader, and called for the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

Addressing a BJP poll rally in Adipur, in Kutch district, on Friday, Sarma said: “Aap ne abhi suna hai, abhi desh ka mahaul. Koi Aaftab ne Shraddha behen ko Mumbai se leke aaya aur love jihad ke naam pe, paintees tukda kar diya. Aur uske baad, unka dead body fridge mein rakha. Jab dead body fridge mein tha, usi samay aur ek ladki ko leke aaya, aur wahan woh dating karna shuru kar diya. Toh desh ko agar aaj ek taqaatvar neta nahin hota hai, desh ko maa maanne wala ek sarkar nahin hoga, toh har shahar mein aisa Aaftab paida hoga… Hum hamara samaj ka raksha nahin kar payenge.”

(“You must have heard about the situation in the country. Some Aaftab brought Shraddha from Mumbai, and, in the name of love jihad, cut her into 35 pieces. Then he kept her body in the fridge. While the body was in the fridge, he brought another girl and started dating her. If the country does not have a strong leader, if it doesn’t have a government that considers the country its mother, then such an Aaftab will be born in every city… We will not be able to protect our society”).

“Aaj isiliye, hamare liye bahut hi important hai ki… desh ko zaroori hai ki Narendra Modiji ko 2024 mein teesra baar desh mein Pradhan Mantri banana chahiye. Aur desh mein jitna samasya hai, saara samasya Modiji ka haath mein samadhan hona chahiye (That is why, it is very important for us to bring back Narendra Modiji as Prime Minister for a third term in 2024. And all the problems of the country should be resolved by him),” said Sarma.

Earlier in the day, addressing another rally in Anjar, also in Kutch, Sarma first brought up the murder case. “The country should also have a law on love jihad. How can we tolerate this? For all this, the country wants a government at the Centre that has the capability to take decisions,” he said.

This was the first time that the murder, which has hit national headlines and triggered outrage, was raked up in the campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls, scheduled for December 1 and 5. Kutch district has a sizable Muslim population.

Nearly 20 central and state leaders of the BJP campaigned across the state on Friday. Besides Kutch, Sarma addressed rallies in Kamrej constituency of Surat.

In Adipur, Sarma also made a pitch for a Uniform Civil Code. “People ask till when will a man keep marrying three times? I tell them, you don’t have to wait long because the Uniform Civil Code will come and the Mussalman beti will get respect. Women will no longer be treated as toys,” he said.

“I shut down madrasas and was asked about my intention. So I said, my intention is clear: our Muslim brothers and sisters should be doctors and engineers, so we shut down the madrasas,” he said, adding that all madrasas operated on government funds.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sarma said that when someone asked him his opinion about it, he replied, “Rahulji, your face should be such that people should see Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and not Saddam Hussein”.

“This is an entire duplicate parivar… How did they get the Gandhi title? There is a ghotala (scam),” he said. He also criticised Rahul for not being in Gujarat during the elections.

“However, today our fight is not against these parties, but against the weakening of the Prime Minister. There is an international conspiracy to weaken the country. Everyone knows why India left Britain behind, we will leave America and China behind by 2029… 2022 is the beginning for making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, and his leadership will herald development in the country,” he said.