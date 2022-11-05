scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas quits Congress, joins BJP in Gujarat

Himanshu Vyas, who was the in-charge of Overseas Congress, said those who came from outside the party “assumed leadership positions overnight and those who spent their entire lives for the party were sidelined”.

File photo of Himanshu Vyas. (Twitter/@vyashimanshu)

Complaining of a lack of communication with the central leadership of the Congress party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Himanshu Vyas, quit the party Saturday and joined the BJP in Gujarat.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote: “I hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of Overseas Congress. I also resign from the party’s primary membership.”

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Himanshu Vyas said: “I was facing a situation for quite some time, where despite being a politician, I was feeling stagnant and inactive. Since my student days, I was an active member who has worked at the grassroots and worked for the people. In my last position, I was an AICC secretary and in charge of the overseas department. But I have been feeling that the central leadership of the Congress has failed in communicating to the people.”

“A few operators surround the leaders of the high command. They do not let others reach the leaders. In the last two years, there was a similar situation in Gujarat. There was no reorganisation of the party and so many leaders and workers like me remained confused. I felt that I should resign and join a party which is dynamic, where workers reach the people and where the leadership listens to the workers. A lot of people asked me why I made the shift just before the elections, and I told them that I have not joined the BJP for the elections, nor have I demanded a ticket,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
More from Ahmedabad

Vyas said the seat in which he was given an opportunity to fight the polls was one where the Congress had never tasted victory in the last six Assembly elections. “Those who came from outside (the party), assumed leadership positions overnight and those who spent their entire lives for the party were sidelined… When there were no facilities, we used to roam on scooters and worked for the party at the taluka level,” he said, adding that a number of Congress workers were eager to leave the party. Vyas, however, did not name any Congress leader.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 12:29:04 pm
Next Story

Watch: Cops struggle to keep doors of Mumbai AC local train shut, run between them

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement