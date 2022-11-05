AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas quits Congress, joins BJP in Gujarat

Complaining of a lack of communication with the central leadership of the Congress party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Himanshu Vyas, quit the party Saturday and joined the BJP in Gujarat.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote: “I hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of Overseas Congress. I also resign from the party’s primary membership.”

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Himanshu Vyas said: “I was facing a situation for quite some time, where despite being a politician, I was feeling stagnant and inactive. Since my student days, I was an active member who has worked at the grassroots and worked for the people. In my last position, I was an AICC secretary and in charge of the overseas department. But I have been feeling that the central leadership of the Congress has failed in communicating to the people.”

“A few operators surround the leaders of the high command. They do not let others reach the leaders. In the last two years, there was a similar situation in Gujarat. There was no reorganisation of the party and so many leaders and workers like me remained confused. I felt that I should resign and join a party which is dynamic, where workers reach the people and where the leadership listens to the workers. A lot of people asked me why I made the shift just before the elections, and I told them that I have not joined the BJP for the elections, nor have I demanded a ticket,” he added.

Vyas said the seat in which he was given an opportunity to fight the polls was one where the Congress had never tasted victory in the last six Assembly elections. “Those who came from outside (the party), assumed leadership positions overnight and those who spent their entire lives for the party were sidelined… When there were no facilities, we used to roam on scooters and worked for the party at the taluka level,” he said, adding that a number of Congress workers were eager to leave the party. Vyas, however, did not name any Congress leader.