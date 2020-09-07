Highest single-day spike of 1,335 Covid cases in Gujarat

Ahmedabad recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases taking the total cases to 31,524. Also, the city reported three deaths, taking the toll to 1,734. (Representatiobnal)

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday – 1,335 – taking the state tally to 1,04,532. The state also recorded 14 deaths, taking the toll to 3,132.

Surat recorded the highest number of cases, 295, including 185 from the city and 110 from rural areas. The district also reported five deaths — three from the city and two from rural areas. With these new cases and deaths, the total number of cases in Surat has reached 22,357 and 651 deaths.

Ahmedabad recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases taking the total cases to 31,524. Also, the city reported three deaths, taking the toll to 1,734.

With 101 cases from rural areas and another 50 from city, Rajkot recorded a total of 151 cases and one death on Sunday.

This was followed by Vadodara where a total of 127 cases were reported and one death. Jamnagar too reported more than 100 cases with Jamnagar Municipal Corporation reporting 97 and another 9 from the rural areas.

Within three and a half months since its launch on May 17, the percentage of OPD cases of fever reported by Ahmedabad Municipal corporation’s (AMC’s) Dhanvantri Rath health service has reduced from 9.67 per cent to 2.29 per cent on August 30.

Similarly, the cough and cold OPD cases reduced from 32.21 per cent to 5.66 per cent as on August 30. While, the diagnosis of Severe Respiratory Tract Infection OPD cases reduced from 0.60 per cent to 0. Subsequently, other OPD cases increased from 57.52 per cent to 92.05 per cent within the same period.

As per the details shared by AMC on Sunday, on May 17 when the service was launched, out of total OPD about 32.21 per cent cases related to cough and cold were found and 9.67 per cent cases of fever found.

This has reduced to 22.70 per cent and that of fever to 6.32 per cent by the end of May. In the month of May during the first phase, more than 1.5 lakh people had approached Dhanvantari Rath for treatment.

In the month of June, the Dhanvantari Rath provided treatment to more than 4 lakh persons on OPD basis and the number of symptomatic cases reduced further to 16.5 per cent cases of cough and cold and 4.25 per cent cases of fever.

In July, 125 Dhanvantri Raths were working in around 500 areas of Ahmedabad city and reported 11.9 per cent cases of cough and cold and 2.92 per cent cases of fever. Similarly, in the month of August this reduced to 6.92 per cent cases of cough and cold and 2.08 per cent of fever cases out of its total OPD.

As on September 4, Dhanvantri Rath has provided treatment to more than ten lakh persons. The patients suffering from cough and cold were 5.66 per cent and those exhibiting fever were 2.29 per cent of its total OPD. This is lower than the initial percentage of 32.21 per cent cases related to cough and cold and 9.67 per cent cases of fever in mid of May.

The AMC claimed that more than 40 cities are in the initial stages of starting this model as NITI Aayog has also requested other states to consider replicating this model while the Centre has directed the city of Srinagar in Jammu Kashmir territory to implement Dhanvantri Rath scheme.

On Sunday, the Ahmedabad civic body declared 13 new micro containment zones, majority from the western parts, two from south-west zone — Vejalpur and Jodhpur, three from north-west zone — Gota, Thaltej and Ghatlodiya, three from west zone — New ranip and Navrangpura. Remaining four micro-containment zones were declared from the north zone.

