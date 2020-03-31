Highest lockdown violations registered in Surat: Police

Between March 24 and March 30, Surat police registered 606 offences against 826 people in the city. Express Photo. Between March 24 and March 30, Surat police registered 606 offences against 826 people in the city. Express Photo.

Since the imposition of a national lockdown on March 24 midnight, the Surat police department has registered the highest number of cases under section three of the Epidemic Disease Act (Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code) and IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

In the last 24 hours, police officials registered over 122 cases of violation of the Surat Police Commissioner’s notification of IPC section 188 and the Epidemic Disease Act across 30 police stations in the city. Majority of the cases were registered at Limbayat police station, where 41 people were booked.

Between March 24 and March 30, Surat police registered 606 offences against 826 people in the city.

To ensure the implementation of the lockdown, close to 4,000 policemen, along with Traffic Brigade and Home Guard officials have been deployed for patrolling. The officials have been working in two shifts round the clock.

Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmabhatt said, “We tallied our work with other police commissionerates across the state and came to know that we topped in registering offences. Surat city’s population is around 60 lakh and to control such a large number of people is difficult. The reason to register offences is to spread the message that if anybody is found roaming on the roads without valid reasons, they will be booked. I personally visited 40 different locations in a single day to see whether the lockdown is being properly implemented.”

