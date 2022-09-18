Higher education institutes to be rated on Student Innovation and Start-up Index

To push universities and institutes towards start-ups, the Gujarat education department has launched an annual bench-marking system to review their progress as well as rank their performance through Student Innovation and Start-up Index (SISI).

Under the initiative, universities and institutes have to compile and submit data annually on the UDAYAM COGENT portal launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. The data would be ranked on a 1,000-point rating structure.

The efforts of the best performing academic institutions will be appreciated during the annual SSIP awards — Startup Prashansa.

The macro indicators of SISI are competency, support system and value capturing that carry 300, 300 and 400 points, respectively. Under these three macro indicators are several micro indicators, including outreach and learning, knowledge management and bench-marking, academic resources, infrastructure, awards and recognition, contextual relevance and innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Under SSIP 2.0, each higher education institute (HEI) will promote and nurture innovation among the youth… it has been mandated to benchmark ‘Innovation and Startup efforts’ across universities and institutes in Gujarat… The education department has taken the decision that each HEI supporting innovation has to go through an annual bench-marking as laid out in the SISI framework to assess their progress in nurturing student innovation and start-ups,” states the policy document launched Saturday.

The education department institutionalised the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) 2.0 in January this year.

So far, 6,944 student innovations were supported under SSIP, while 1,381 intellectual property got filed, 2,132 student start-ups nurtured through various flagship programmes and 186 HEIs, including 51 universities, were funded to extend support to innovators and start-ups.

The SSIP 2.0 has a provision of Rs 500 crore for the next five years, from 2022 to 2027. While the state has allocated Rs 300 crore, Rs 200 crore will be raised through matching contributions and external sources to support and nurture 10,000 innovations and start-ups in the state.

Bench-marking will enable all the educational institutions to continuously progress and track their year-on-year performance in supporting innovation and start-ups and develop a competitive and collaborative spirit in the educational institutions to boost their institutional startup ecosystem, states the Government Resolution (GR) issued for SISI by the state government.

The state level Project Management Unit (PMU) at Gujarat Knowledge Society will work as a nodal authority to implement the Student Innovation and Startup Index (SISI while the activities and necessary expenses are to be incurred and executed under the state-level programme head under SSIP 2.0.