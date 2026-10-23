High-speed car chase, gunshot, but ‘liquor smugglers’ still elude elite police team in Ahmedabad

Alleged smugglers of an illicit liquor consignment managed to give an elite unit of the Gujarat Police a slip even after an early morning high-speed car chase that led to several close shaves for the raiding party and the police firing a gunshot to stop the escaping vehicle. The events took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

An FIR against the incident was filed at the airport police station based on a complaint by a head constable of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC). It named Anup alias Meko Ratansingh Chauhan, two unknown men in the vehicle and the supplier of the alleged liquor consignment as accused persons.

The FIR stated that based on intelligence, a team of the SMC, which is under the direct supervision of the Gujarat DGP, was watching out for the vehicle that was suspected to be carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The team saw the vehicle, a white SUV, around 5:45 am, and noticed cardboard boxes inside. Inspector MS Trivedi then walked up to the vehicle, identified himself, and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle.

However, the driver rolled the window back up and drove off at high speed, with the cop having to jump aside to avoid being hit by the car.

The SMC unit chased the car through Daffnala and Indira Bridge Circle. As it was heading towards Kotarpur, an SMC officer managed to get ahead of the car and forced it to change its direction back towards the Indira Bridge Circle.

When the raiding party tried to stop the car again, the car driver attempted to hit the cops, made a U-turn near Trishulam Society, and began driving on the wrong side of the road. Even after the cops broke the car’s windows with their batons, the car didn’t stop.

Story continues below this ad

Another failed attempt to bring the car to a halt was made in the Shahibaug area, stated the FIR.

The FIR stated, “At this point, PI MS Trivedi drew his service pistol and fired one round at one of the tyres. The driver still did not stop the car and continued driving in the wrong side towards Kotarpur, eventually fleeing.”

The four accused were booked under BNS sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty, organised crime, obstruction of a public servant from discharging their duty, and rash or negligent driving; apart from sections of the Prohibition Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.