High hopes for state as PM likely to sort out cotton issue today

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called a meeting on Monday to take a call on allowing shipment of natural fibre in the wake of a suggestion from Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar and Gujarat political leaders across party lines. This follows a visit by Gujarat Congress delegation led by Ahmed Patel,MP,which had met Finance Minsiter Pranab Mukherjee and Commerce Minister Anand Sharma seeking removal of cotton export ban.

Ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister,Pranab Mukherjee will hold discussions with Pawar and Anand Sharma.

There are indications that the government may allow export of additional 20 lakh bales (one bale equals 170 kg) during the current crop season (October-September 2011-12). Of about 115 lakh bales registered so far this season,106 bales have been exported. Meanwhile,the Cotton Corporation of India purchased 1,36,17 bales worth Rs 292.09 crore from 25 APMCs of Rajkot and 15 APMCs of Ahmedabad districts,said Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia.

In view of the controversy,Sharma met Mukherjee twice in the last two days in this regard. While the textiles ministry has been insisting on adequate cotton availability for the domestic industry,Pawar and Narendra Modi want natural fibre shipments under the Open General Licence to ensure adequate prices for cotton growers.

With agency inputs

