High Court stays removal of Gujri Bazaar vendors

Vendors of Gujri Bazaar — extending from Victoria Garden to Khamasa Gate — here have been allowed to do business on their original space in view of the High Court giving a stay on their removal. Senior advocate Subramaniam Aiyer said there was no clash with authorities as was being feared.

“We had sent all of them with interim stay order of the court against their removal, so they did not remove them,” he said. The next hearing will be held in October. “If they remove these vendors, it would amount to contempt of court,” he added.

