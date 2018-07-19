Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
  High Court notice to Centre, Gujarat govt against land acquisition for bullet train project

The petitioners have raised questions over the adherence to provisions for acquiring land and about parting with their fertile lands, which yield two to three crops a year.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: July 19, 2018 5:54:46 am
Activists demand alternatives to industrial corridors Land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction. (Image used for representational purpose)
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and state government on a set of petitions moved by farmers challenging the land acquisition for the proposed bullet train project.

The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the state, Centre and National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited and sought their replies by August 8. Five separate petitions have been moved by farmers. ENS

