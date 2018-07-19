High Court notice to Centre, Gujarat govt against land acquisition for bullet train project

Land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction. (Image used for representational purpose) Land acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction. (Image used for representational purpose)

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and state government on a set of petitions moved by farmers challenging the land acquisition for the proposed bullet train project.

The petitioners have raised questions over the adherence to provisions for acquiring land and about parting with their fertile lands, which yield two to three crops a year.

The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the state, Centre and National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited and sought their replies by August 8. Five separate petitions have been moved by farmers. ENS

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App