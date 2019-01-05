Gujarat High Court grants Vismay Shah, wife temporary bail in alcohol consumption case

In a relief to 33-year-old businessman Vismay Shah, who is behind the bars since December 26 with his wife and four of their friends for allegedly drinking alcohol, the Gujarat High Court on Friday ordered to release them on temporary bail with a condition that they should not leave the limits of Ahmedabad city.

Justice A C Rao while giving interim bail to Shah, his wife Pooja, both of whom got married recently, and four of their friends, issued notice to the state government returnable on January 9. Justice Rao granted them relief on conditions that “during the temporary bail period, the applicant shall not leave Ahmedabad City” and “not abuse the liberty granted to the applicant and shall maintain law and order”.

Vismay, son of doctor Amit Shah, was convicted in 2015 in a hit-and-run case that killed two youths. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, which he had challenged in the High Court and was released on bail.

In the wee hours of December 26 last year, Vismay was caught by a group of policemen, who raided a private bungalow located in Adalaj, Gandhinagar, based on a “source information”, and found him, his wife and four others allegedly drinking alcohol.

Police found two Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles, 12 beer bottles, “four IMFL bottles whose seals were broken” from the bungalow. Following the recovery, the Adalaj police arrested them for violating liquor prohibition law. A day later, they were produced in the court, which sent him and others to judicial custody. The court had refused police’s request for their remand.

In his bail plea which was rejected by the Gandhinagar sessions court, Vismay had contended that he was innocent and had not done anything that would attract life imprisonment. Pleading for bail, Shah told the court that he will obey any condition imposed on him for this purpose. He contended that he was innocent as he was not involved in “smuggling” of liquor, nor was this liquor found from his house.

The sessions court had refused to grant him bail on the ground that “The applicant/accused is a person from a civilised society who has done such kind of serious offence which is against the benefit of society. Such acts of the applicant/accused may encourage the violation of liquor prohibition law.” Following this, Shah moved the High Court through advocate Ankit Shah. Earlier, three judges of Gujarat High Court had recused themselves from hearing his bail plea.