Heroin smuggling: Seven Iranian nationals detained, boat seized

Seven Iranian nationals were detained for allegedly carrying heroin in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) off the Gujarat coast on Saturday night.

According to ATS officials, an Iranian boat was intercepted in the Indian waters by teams of ATS and ICG after receieving a tip-off that attempts were being made to smuggle heroin through the water borders.

“On the basis of information on an attempt to smuggle in heroin, a joint search operation with ICG was launched and an Iranian fishing boat was caught on Saturday night, with seven Iranian nationals and contraband heroin. The boat and crew will be brought to the coast by tomorrow,” said a senior ATS official.

The officials added that the weight of contraband will be disclosed only after the boat hits the Indian shore.

The arrests come days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 38 bags of heroin worth over Rs 2,000 crore from two shipping containers at the Mundra port in Kutch Bhuj. The containers were shipped from Iran and as per investigating agencies, the heroin originated from Afghanistan.