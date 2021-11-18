Heroin seizure in Gujarat’s Morbi: 3 more held

Days after three men were arrested from Morbi with 120 kg of heroin, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three more accused on Wednesday from Rajasthan and Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat and recovered 24 kg heroin.

According to ATS officials, a team seized 24 kg of heroin from a house in Navadra village under Jamkalyanpur taluka of Devbhu-mi Dwarka and arrested one An-war Pateliya alias Anu Moosa. Two more accused, Iqbal Bhangariyo, a native of Jamnagar and Arvind Yadav, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, were held from Sirohi of Rajasthan.

On Sunday night, an ATS team had raided an under-construction house in Jinjuda village in Morbi and seized 120 kg heroin. Police had also arrested three accused- Mukhtar Hussein alias Jabbar Jodiya, Shamsuddin Saiyyed and Ghulam Husseinmiya Bhagad during the raid.

According to ATS, the heroin consignment was originally shipped from Pakistan in the last week of October and the accused had received the consignment mid sea in their dhow.

“Among the three accused held on Sunday, Mukhtar Hussein told us that he is in contact with drug suppliers in Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He told us that he had sent 12 kg of heroin to Rajasthan where Iqbal Bhangariyo had delivered it to two persons Ankit Jakhad and Arvind Yadav, who both work for drug mafia Bhola Shooter in Rajasthan. Bhola is currently lodged in Faridkot jail in Punjab and he used Ankit and Arvind for drug supply,” said an ATS official.



“It has also come out that Bhola Shooter works for Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. After we received intelligence input, Arvind Yadav and Iqbal Bhangariyo were held from Sirohi in Rajasthan. Additionally, Mukhtar Hussein told us that he had hidden another consignment of 24 kilograms of Heroin in village in Devbhumi Dwarka. A team was sent with him and we recovered the drugs from the house of Anwar Pateliya in Nava-dra village,” the official added.