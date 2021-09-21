Heroin seized at Mundra port weighs 3,000 kg, worth Rs 21,000 cr: DRI

Days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted two containers shipped from Iran at the Mundra port in Bhuj, suspecting that they contained heroin originally sourced from Afghanistan, the agency on Monday said that it has completed its operation of forensic testing and claimed to have seized 2,988.219 kg of the narcotic, valued at Rs 21,000 crore in the world market.

According to DRI (Ahmedabad zone) officials, a consignment had been imported by Aashi Trading Company, a Vijaywada-based company, from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port to Mundra Port. The company had declared the imported consignment as “semi-processed talc stones” which had originated from Afghanistan.

“Specific intelligence was developed by the DRI that a consignment imported by Aashi Trading Company from Bandar Abbas Port is suspected to contain narcotics. Accordingly, officers of DRI detained the consignment of two containers with the weight of 40 tonnes in total, for examination under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The examination was conducted in the presence of experts from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Gandhinagar. During the examination, suspected narcotics were recovered from both the containers and after testing, it was confirmed to be heroin. Accordingly, 1999.579 kg was recovered from the first container and 988.64 kg was recovered from the second container,” said a DRI official.

According to the agency, two suspects have been arrested in the drug bust case.

“Searches have been conducted in Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Mandvi as well as in Delhi and Chennai. Two persons have been arrested and a number of persons and entities are under investigation. The probe has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals. A Bhuj court has granted 10-day custody of the two accused,” said the official.

Seven Iranian ‘smugglers’ brought to Porbandar

Two days after the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation detained seven Iranian nationals from a fishing boat in Indian waters for allegedly smuggling heroin, the suspects were brought to Porbandar coast on Monday and over 30 kg heroin was seized under sections of the NDPS Act.

According to ATS officials, the Iranian fishing boat named Jumma was caught in Indian waters, 185 nautical miles from Porbandar coast on Saturday night in a joint operation by the ATS and Coast Guard. “The accused were supposed to hand over drugs to their handlers in the Gujarat coast to be smuggled to Punjab… The boat has been brought to Porbandar coast and all accused arrested,” said a senior ATS official.