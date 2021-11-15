Heroin worth Rs 600 crore seized in Gujarat, three held

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three persons and seized 120-kilogram heroin worth Rs 600 crore from a village in Morbi under Saurashtra region on Sunday night.

Police said the three were arrested from an under-construction single-storey house in Jinjuda village of Morbi. The heroin was found stacked in cement sacks.

Police said the consignment was allegedly shipped from Pakistan in the last week of October and it was headed to an African country using Indian dhows.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mukhtar Hussein alias Jabbar Jodiya, a resident of Jodiya in Jamnagar; Shamsuddin Saiyyed, a resident of Jinjuda in Morbi; and Ghulam Husseinmiya Bhagad from Jinjuda in Morbi.

Cops said that Mukhtar Husseein has previous records of drug smuggling and was even apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in 2020 for docking his boat in Karachi. However, he was let off by Pakistani agencies after he cited engine failure of his boat, ATS officials said.

Police said that Mukhtar Hussein and Ghulam Bhagad had allegedly brought the drug consignment via international waters off Gujarat coast in the last week of October. As per police, the two accused hid the consignment in the coastal region near Salaya in Devbhoomi Dwarka and had recently moved it to the house of the third accused, Shamsuddin Saiyyed, in Jinjuda village of Morbi.

“Based on intelligence inputs, an ATS team raided an under-construction house at Jinjuda village of Maliya Miyana in Morbi on Sunday night and seized heroin worth Rs 600 crore. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two accused, Mukhtar Hussein and Ghulam Bhagad, received the consignment from a Pakistani boat via sea route. Our investigation has revealed that the consignment was sent by a Pakistan citizen, Zahid Bashir Baloch, who is also a wanted absconder in a drug seizure case.

“We have also come to know that a fourth person, Isa Rav, brother of Mukhtar Hussein, was in constant touch with Baloch and he had exchanged the coordinates for the delivery of the consignment. The conspiracy was hatched in a Somali canteen in the United Arab Emirates. The normal modus operandi of such international smugglers is to hand over the consignment to their Indian counterparts who then use their local dhows to ship it to the African coast. However, we have also found that the arrested accused intended to sell parts of the consignment in India as well,” said Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police, Gujarat, at a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

Two more accused including Isa are wanted in the case, police said.