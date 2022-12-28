Heroin and arms seized from Pakistan boat were sent by Balochistan drug lord

A drug lord in Pakistan’s Balochistan had sent the consignment of heroin and arms that was caught off the Dwarka coast in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said Tuesday.

Ten Pakistani nationals, all residents of Balochistan province, were arrested Monday near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea for smuggling 40 kg of heroin, six Beretta pistols, 12 magazines, and 120 cartridges hidden inside three gas cylinders. The smuggling operation is considered to be the master plan of Haji Salim Baloch of Balochistan, a drug lord who had sent the boat with the items.

“It is after many years, that weapons have been caught along with narcotics. The last such seizure took place in 1992,” Bhatia told reporters.

Bhatia said J M Patel, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) inspector, got the information that narcotics and firearms are being smuggled. He then shared the information with the senior officers of the Gujarat ATS. They then contacted the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the operation to nab this smuggling gang was planned.

The operation went on for five to six days in the waters of the Arabian sea, about 140 nautical miles from the Okha coast in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

The boat named Al-Soheli was sent from the Pasni port of the Balochistan province, near Karachi, where the items were loaded. It was meant to stop between Okha and Salaya, however, it was nabbed at IMBL, said Bhatia.

The heroin, which is worth Rs. 245 to Rs 300 crore in the international market, six Beretta pistols made in Italy, 12 magazines, and 120 cartridges have been confiscated. The contraband was hidden in the three gas cylinders. “Half of the cylinder was filled with gas and in the other half the contraband was hidden,” said Bhatia.

“The Pakistani boat and those arrested are being brought to the Okha port. The investigation is being done by Gujarat ATS and the offence will be registered by them,” he added.