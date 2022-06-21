Will help 10 Agniveers at a personal level, says Hardik; Meghwal, Paatil support scheme

Even as protests continue over the Agnipath scheme, BJP leader Hardik Patel and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Meghwal came out in support of the scheme on Monday.

In an appeal to the Patidar community, Hardik issued a statement, promising that he will aid 10 Agniveers from the first batch at a personal level, to ensure their employment or any assistance that may be required for entrepreneurship.

“The Patidar community has always been a leader in the nation’s service. The Agnipath scheme announced by the Government of India for direct recruitment to army is exciting for the youth and instils patriotism…,” the statement said.

Requesting top industrialists from the community to declare that they shall prioritise “these disciplined and skilled Agniveers” in their organisations, Hardik stated.

“Many big businesses today are being run by the Patidars and your assurance would provide faith to the country’s youth and would make this historic step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi even more successful,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a book launch, Meghwal said, “The country’s security is the highest priority. Since 1989, the consultation process was on for bringing reforms to the army. Agnipath is an important scheme and for those who want to go to the army, it opens up opportunities for income…”

Claiming that Agniveers who are not absorbed into the Army can join paramilitary forces, Meghwal said, “If they want to settle in entrepreneurship, courses for skill development will be provided.

“This is an important scheme for the country’s benefit… some youngsters, due to misinformation,… should not fall for it. It is an important scheme and I welcome it.” he added.

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Member of Parliament from Navsari constituency, CR Paatil, too hailed the Agnipath scheme while addressing a seminar organised by the Ahmedabad police on Monday.

“This (Agnipath) scheme… is so good that every youth of country will understand what is military, what is discipline… his physical capacity will increase… Because of it, so many youths will stand by you (police force) for help during any untoward incident,” Paatil said.