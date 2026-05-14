Nirma MD Hiren Patel safe after helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat field

The Navsari police said the five-seater helicopter carrying Nirma Managing Director Hiren Patel was en route to Juhu in Mumbai when it developed a technical fault mid-air.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Nirma MD emergency landing, Nirma, Nirma MD, indian express newsBesides Hiren Patel, the helicopter was carrying his colleagues Dhruvin Patel and Dev Patel. (Express Photo)
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A private helicopter flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai made an emergency landing in a field near a village in Navsari Wednesday afternoon following a technical snag, police said. All five people on board, including Nirma Managing Director Hiren Patel, were safe.

According to Maroli police, the five-seater helicopter was en route to Juhu in Mumbai when it developed a technical fault mid-air, prompting the pilot, Karansingh Dahiya, and co-pilot, Kuldeep Mehta, to carry out an emergency landing at Maghob Bhata about six kilometres from Ubhrat beach in Navsari district.

“We noted an emergency landing of a helicopter on open, barren land at Maghob Bhata village on Wednesday afternoon. We deployed our personnel as a huge crowd from neighbouring villages gathered to see the helicopter and the people travelling in it. The helicopter is a five-seater, and all the passengers are safe. Repair work is in progress,” said A N Gabhani, Inspector, Navsari police.

Besides Hiren Patel, the helicopter was carrying his colleagues Dhruvin Patel and Dev Patel.

The police said the passengers later left for Mumbai by road in a private vehicle, while the pilot and co-pilot stayed back at the site as technical experts began repair work on the helicopter.

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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