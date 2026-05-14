Nirma MD Hiren Patel safe after helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat field

Besides Hiren Patel, the helicopter was carrying his colleagues Dhruvin Patel and Dev Patel. (Express Photo)

A private helicopter flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai made an emergency landing in a field near a village in Navsari Wednesday afternoon following a technical snag, police said. All five people on board, including Nirma Managing Director Hiren Patel, were safe.

According to Maroli police, the five-seater helicopter was en route to Juhu in Mumbai when it developed a technical fault mid-air, prompting the pilot, Karansingh Dahiya, and co-pilot, Kuldeep Mehta, to carry out an emergency landing at Maghob Bhata about six kilometres from Ubhrat beach in Navsari district.

“We noted an emergency landing of a helicopter on open, barren land at Maghob Bhata village on Wednesday afternoon. We deployed our personnel as a huge crowd from neighbouring villages gathered to see the helicopter and the people travelling in it. The helicopter is a five-seater, and all the passengers are safe. Repair work is in progress,” said A N Gabhani, Inspector, Navsari police.