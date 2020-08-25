Held 4 years ago: Gujarat HC asks state, central govts to secure permits for Pakistan man’s return

The Surat sessions court had subsequently acquitted him in August 2018 and the same was upheld by the Gujarat High Court in July 2019. The acquittal was further challenged at the SC this month, which was dismissed by the apex court.

Disposing a habeas corpus petition moved by the Pakistan High Commission seeking that a Pakistani citizen who was apprehended four years ago be permitted to be sent back to his home in Karachi, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Monday directed the state and the central governments to secure necessary permits so that he be allowed to go back to his country.

Arrested in December 2016 at Surat railway station by the Railway Police, and charged for possession of fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000, then 25-year-old Sajjad Burhanuddin had travelled from Karachi to Amritsar via Wagah border on a year-long travel visa.

The Surat sessions court had subsequently acquitted him in August 2018 and the same was upheld by the Gujarat High Court in July 2019. The acquittal was further challenged at the SC this month, which was dismissed by the apex court.

Despite the HC upholding Burhanuddin’s acquittal more than a year ago, when he approached the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, seeking necessary exit permissions so as to return to Pakistan via air, he was told that he required a no objection certificate (NOC) from the police station concerned. The Surat police station had, however, denied him the NOC.

The HC on Monday instructed that the Surat railway police issue the necessary NOC in this regard by August 29 and also instructed the FRRO to issue the exit permit, within a period of seven days from the date of issuance of NOC, while adding that original visa permit and exit permits shall be returned to Burhanuddin, according to his advocate Aum Kotwal.

