Saturday, July 09, 2022

Height limits on Lord Ganesh idols removed

By: Express News Service | Ahemadabad |
July 10, 2022 3:12:26 am
Ganesh ChaturthiThe Gujarat government has decided to remove all restrictions on height of Lord Ganesh. (Express File Photo)

The Gujarat government has decided to remove all restrictions on height of Lord Ganesh idols for installation at public places and homes across the state for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, an official release stated Saturday.

Last year, in view of the Covid-19 situation , the Gujarat government had put a restricted the height of idols in public places to four feet and height of idols installed at homes to two feet.

“As all the restrictions related to Covid-19 are not in force after March 31, 2022, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to end height restrictions on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival,” the statement added.

On Friday there were 636 new Covid cases in Gujarat.

