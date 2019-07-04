Heavy rains inundate Surat city, trees fall in 4 locations

Heavy rainfall was recorded in two taluks of Surat city on Wednesday morning and many areas were inundated. There were also four incidents of trees getting uprooted in various localities.

The flood control department said the city received 2 inches of rainfall in just two hours, at Choryasi taluka (25 mm) and Kamrej (6 mm). However, no rainfall was reported in Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, and Tapi in South Gujarat.

Weather remained foggy and temperature dipped throughout the day, providing relief from the scorching heat. The rainfall was accompanied with high-speed winds, leading to trees getting uprooted in four places and traffic jams.

Fire personnel rushed to the spots and cleared the obstacles.

Poor visibility and inundated roads caused difficulty to the people, including students. There were reports of vehicles malfunctioning due to rainwater, delaying office-goers.