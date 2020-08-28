‘Heavy rainfall till Sunday’: 114 people evacuated from two villages in Ahmedabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall till Sunday. (File)

A total of 114 persons were evacuated from two villages in Dholera taluka of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday and Thursday. As many as 98 persons from Dhanala village and 16 persons from Anandpur village were evacuated by the local administration and shifted to shelter houses, the relief department stated.

Among 129 talukas in the state that received between 1 mm and 85 mm of rainfall on Thursday, Dholka taluka in Ahmedabad recorded the highest rainfall. Other talukas that recorded heavy rainfall were Kalyanpur (69 mm) in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajula (48 mm) in Amreli, Umerpada (39 mm) in Surat and Netrang (28 mm) in Bharuch. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall till Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the districts of South Gujarat, namely Surat, Navsari and Valsad, on Friday. On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the districts of North Gujarat.

