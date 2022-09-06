Heavy rainfall likely in state on September 9 and 10: IMD

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat for September 9 and 10.

To review the situation, the weather watch group held a meeting on Tuesday at State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.

With a system being formed in the Bay of Bengal, southern and Saurashta districts of Gujarat are expected to report heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 9 and 10.

“Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat including Navsari, Valsad and Dang,” the IMD forecast issued Tuesday stated.

Also, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain are expected in all the districts of South Gujarat; in other districts including Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar and Panchmahal; in the districts of Saurashtra and in Diu, it further alerted.

On September 10, heavy to very heavy rains are expected along with Navsari and Valsad, in the districts of Saurashtra including Amreli, Gir Somnath and in Diu.

Also, heavy rain is very likely expected in the districts of Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Dangs and Tapi; in Saurashtra including Surendranagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Botad.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in all the districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli,” the IMD cautioned.