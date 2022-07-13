Heavy rainfall in Kutch, CM visits affected areas in Chhota Udepur

Even as torrential showers continued in Gujarat’s central and southern districts since Sunday, Kutch district witnessed heavy rainfall Tuesday with Anjar recording the highest rainfall in the state, recording 212 mm of rain till 4pm.

The state recorded 42 per cent of average rainfall of the season in 24 hours ending Tuesday 6 am with Dediapada in Narmada district recording 22 inches of rainfall along with 15 talukas with more than 8 inch rainfall, stated an official release by the state government. Bhuj and Gandhidham in Kutch recorded 194 mm and 171 mm of rain, respectively along with 132 mm in Nakhatrana.

Vagra in Bharuch, Waghai in Dang and Rajkot recorded heavy rainfall with 209 mm, 138 mm and 133 mm respectively till 4 pm. Other centres to receive above 100 mm rainfall were Dang (130 mm) taluka, Vansda (113 mm) in Navsari, Dolvan (111 mm) in Tapi and Jodia (107 mm) in Jamnagar.

Kutch’s Abdasa and Mandvi also recorded 86 mm and 79 mm rainfall, respectively. Vadodara, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Surat, Narmada and Tapi recorded heavy rainfall in the state Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for 13 districts, including Kutch and coastal Saurashtra districts of Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot, as well as central districts of Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Bharuch, along with south districts of Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

Bharuch recorded 98 mm of rainfall, Vyara in Tapi 96 mm, Jhagadia in Bharuch 91 mm, Umerpada in Surat 89 mm Karjan in Vadodara 86 mm, Subir in Dang 85 mm, Mandvi in Surat 77 mm, Songadh in Tapi 70 mm, Morbi 64 mm and Valod in Tapi 56 mm rainfall along with a total of around 137 talukas that received rainfall from 6 am till 4 pm Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), in 24 hours ending Tuesday 6 am, Kutch recorded the highest of 75.20 per cent rainfall followed by South Gujarat with 52.38 per cent, Saurashtra 43.75 per cent, East 35.86 and North 23.43 per cent rainfall of season’s average rainfall.

As many as 33 talukas received more than 4 inch rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday 6 am — Dediapada 534 mm, Tilakwada 508 mm, Umerpada 427 mm, Sagbara 422 mm, Kaprada 401 mm, Jambughoda 385 mm, Garudeshwar 371 mm, Nanod 345 mm, Dang 323 mm, Subir 295 mm, Dharampur 250 mm, Godhra 242 mm, Ucachhal 234 mm, Songadh 219 mm, Mangrol 204 mm, Sankheda 185 mm, Umergam 184 mm, Waghai 169 mm, Nasvadi 165 mm, VApi 158 mm, Valsad 143 mm, Pardi 139 mm, Bodeli 136 mm, Vansda 129 mm, Jodia 120 mm, Dhrol 115 mm, Mahuva and Netrang 111 mm, Dolvan and Vyara 108 mm each, Dantiwada 106 mm and Mundra 104 mm.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district of Central Gujarat and interacted with people in Vardhman Nagar Colony in Bodeli. He also reviewed rescue and relief operations carried out by the administration, stated an official release.

The CM also directed officials to conduct a survey of the damage and instructed them to accelerate the process of providing compensation to families who lost lives and property.

Patel announced that power supply would be restored in villages at the earliest and said that necessary cleaning operations will be carried out to prevent outbreak of diseases after rain.

“The Chief Minister also visited the affected people seeking shelter at Shirolawala High School and obtained information about food and health services available to them and assured them that the government is always by their side. He also met Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva who gave details of the destruction caused by the rain in Chhota Udepur district… The CM promised that all necessary assistance provided to the affected people,” the release stated.

In Panchmahal, after heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Dev and Dadhar river, an alert was issued to evacuate 26 villages located on the banks of the river in Vadodara. The water level in Dadhar rose to an alarming level after Dev Dam in Halol began releasing 24,504 cusecs of water from six partially opened gates since Monday morning.

Nine villages of Karjan taluka, 11 villages of Vadodara taluka, seven villages in Dabhoi and two villages in Padra taluka were evacuated. Even as the district administration and the Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited remained on stand-by, villages of Waghodia taluka witnessed water-logging from the surging Mini river.

Vadodara city, which witnessed a heavy rain in the afternoon recorded a drastic rise in the level of the Vishwamitri river by five feet while Ajwa reservoir recorded a level of 208.7 feet. Several parts of Vadodara city, including Karelibaug, VIP Road, Nizampura, Dandiya Bazaar, Wadi, Gotri, Subhanpura, as well as the Alkapuri railway underpass and the Priyalaxmi mill road witnessed severe water-logging Tuesday. Heavy rain accompanied by wind caused partial collapse of the balconies of a dilapidated building in the Sardar Estate area.

AMC advisory on vector-borne diseases

As monsoon intensified in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued an advisory to residential societies to clear out stagnant water to prevent vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. The advisory cautions to clear out rainwater that may have collected in crevices, tyres and other such spots in residential quarters.

Chirag Shah, deputy health officer at AMC in charge of handling malaria and other vector-borne diseases, said that monsoon-related public health work has been going on since June 15.

“We have roped in 540 workers to carry out anti-larval activity that will continue for four months. AMC has around 300 fogging machines and we have additionally roped in 100 more through private operators for fogging work,” said Shah.