Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat for a week, warns IMD

Parts of Ahmedabad city also recorded heavy rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm with an average rainfall of 23 mm. Water logging due to heavy rainfall in the areas of Paldi in the west zone that recorded 55 mm.

Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad city on Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat is likely to see heavy rainfall until September 16 as southwest monsoon is expected to be active in the coming week due to systems developed in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, stated an advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday.

“The monsoon trough continues to pass through Nalia, Ahmedabad, Brahmapuri, Jagdalpur, the centre of Depression over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood and thence east, southeastwards to the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Also, cyclonic circulation over East Central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts is extending above mean sea-level persists,” the IMD stated.

Until 6 pm Sunday, 75 talukas recorded rainfall on Sunday. Karjan in Vadodara recorded 41 mm, followed by Umerpada (37 mm) in Surat. Other areas that recorded heavy rainfall include Subir in Dang, Sinor in Vadodara, Palanpur in Banaskantha, Jotana in Mehsana and Dahod.

Parts of Ahmedabad city also recorded heavy rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm with an average rainfall of 23 mm. Water logging due to heavy rainfall in the areas of Paldi in the west zone that recorded 55 mm.

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Rajkot and Morbi, heavy rains at isolated places in the districts of Kheda, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Anand, Narmada, Bharuch Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and in Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka and Gir Somnath.

Also, light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied by light to moderate rain is very likely across the state Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD has cautioned against heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat, namely Narmada and Surat for Tuesday.

Further, “heavy rain at isolated places is very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Bharuch Navsari, Valsad and Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar,” Tuesday.

On September 14, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Vadodara and Chhota Udepur along with heavy rain Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar and in Saurashtra districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:11:29 am
